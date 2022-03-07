100 firefighters battle blazing tower block in London (VIDEOS)

Video footage shows smoke pouring from the building and glass panels plummeting to the ground

London Fire Brigade has dispatched 125 firefighters and 20 fire engines to a burning tower block in Whitechapel. Video footage shows flames and smoke pouring out of the burning building as glass panels fall to the street below.

The fire broke out on the 17th floor of a block of flats, London Fire Brigade confirmed on Monday afternoon. Londoners have been advised to “avoid the area if possible,” as fire crews on 64-meter ladders work to battle the blaze.

Video footage shows smoke billowing from the glass-fronted tower block, which contains both flats and offices.

The London Ambulance Service is also at the scene and advised people in the area to "try and stay indoors and keep windows and doors closed."

Fire in Whitechapel seems to be spreading pic.twitter.com/ouchogVGgQ — Gordon Hon (@422error) March 7, 2022

An alternate angle shows debris falling from the building, and locals described seeing glass panels fall to the street.

Huge fire in #aldgate huge glass panels falling 100s of metres to the ground, awful scenes @BBCNews@SkyNewspic.twitter.com/8FqEoHATN0 — Jamie (@JamieLFC_1892) March 7, 2022

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, though firefighters said it originated on the 17th floor of the 21-storey building.

No injuries have been reported at time of writing.