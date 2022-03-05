 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Mar, 2022 13:47
UK advises its citizens to get out of Russia

The Foreign Office has warned about the lack of available flights and increased volatility of the Russian economy
British Airways passenger planes are pictured at the apron at an airport. © AFP / Adrian Dennis

London has told British nationals to consider leaving Russia, which has been slapped with harsh sanctions following its decision to invade Ukraine.

“If your presence in Russia is not essential, we strongly advise that you consider leaving by remaining commercial routes,” the Foreign Office said on its website on Saturday.

It also advised UK citizens against all travel to the country, citing “the lack of available flight options to return to the UK, and the increased volatility in the Russian economy.”

With international sanctions hitting the ruble hard, British nationals should be aware that the Russian currency in their possession could reduce in value over the coming days, the Foreign Office also warned.

According to the agency, those who would decide to depart from the country should use connecting flights, mainly via the Middle East and Turkey, to return to the UK as Europe has closed its airspace to Russian planes and Moscow responded in a tit-for-tat fashion.

Russia sent its forces into Ukraine last Thursday, arguing that it was the only way to prevent the “genocide” of the Russian-speaking population in the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, which broke away from Kiev in 2014, provoking a lengthy conflict.

Moscow said that it’s looking to “denazify” and “demilitarize” the Ukrainian government, and does not intend to occupy the neighboring country.
Kiev has accused Russia of waging an unprovoked war against it and has urged the international community to provide assistance.

