 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Mar, 2022 10:07
HomeWorld News

US flies strategic bombers over NATO’s eastern flank

The jets carried out a training mission amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
US flies strategic bombers over NATO’s eastern flank
FILE PHOTO: A US Air Force B-52 bomber at RAF Fairford, UK, 2020. © Steve Parsons/PA Images/Getty Images

The Pentagon sent B-52 Stratofortress strategic bombers to Germany and Romania on Friday as a show of force during Russia’s continued campaign in Ukraine.

The aircraft took off from RAF Fairford in Britain and flew to Germany, where they were used in close air support and integration mission training. They were then flown to Romania to take part in a similar exercise.

General Jeff Harrigian, commander of US Air Forces in Europe, said such bomber exercises “give us a critical opportunity to integrate and train with our allies and partners, especially during this difficult time.”

“Training together ensures the defensive power of NATO remains unmatched,” he added.

The move comes after NATO deployed 500 soldiers in its rapid-response force to Romania on Monday and Tuesday. The military bloc said the step had been “triggered” by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

UN reveals ‘phenomenal’ Ukraine refugee numbers
Read more
UN reveals ‘phenomenal’ Ukraine refugee numbers

Moscow attacked its neighbor on February 24, arguing that it was defending the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, which broke off from Ukraine shortly after the 2014 coup in Kiev. Russia said it was also seeking the “demilitarization and denazification” of Ukraine.

Kiev said the attack was entirely unprovoked and appealed to the international community for help. Many countries, including the US, the UK, and EU member states, have imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia, while several major companies have decided to stop sales and services in the country.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Experts tell RT how Russian offensive in Ukraine will end
Experts tell RT how Russian offensive in Ukraine will end FEATURE
How Nixon and Mao tried to bury the hatchet in 1972 and what happened to all that good will
How Nixon and Mao tried to bury the hatchet in 1972 and what happened to all that good will FEATUREExclusive
How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right
How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies