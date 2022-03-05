US flies strategic bombers over NATO’s eastern flank

The jets carried out a training mission amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

The Pentagon sent B-52 Stratofortress strategic bombers to Germany and Romania on Friday as a show of force during Russia’s continued campaign in Ukraine.

The aircraft took off from RAF Fairford in Britain and flew to Germany, where they were used in close air support and integration mission training. They were then flown to Romania to take part in a similar exercise.

General Jeff Harrigian, commander of US Air Forces in Europe, said such bomber exercises “give us a critical opportunity to integrate and train with our allies and partners, especially during this difficult time.”

“Training together ensures the defensive power of NATO remains unmatched,” he added.

The move comes after NATO deployed 500 soldiers in its rapid-response force to Romania on Monday and Tuesday. The military bloc said the step had been “triggered” by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Moscow attacked its neighbor on February 24, arguing that it was defending the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, which broke off from Ukraine shortly after the 2014 coup in Kiev. Russia said it was also seeking the “demilitarization and denazification” of Ukraine.

Kiev said the attack was entirely unprovoked and appealed to the international community for help. Many countries, including the US, the UK, and EU member states, have imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia, while several major companies have decided to stop sales and services in the country.