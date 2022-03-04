 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Mar, 2022 15:08
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

Putin addresses Russia’s neighbors

Moscow has no ill intentions towards bordering countries, the president claims
Putin addresses Russia’s neighbors
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the launch of a new ferry via a conference call at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow. © AP / Andrei Gorshkov

Russia’s neighbors should stop ‘stirring unnecessary tensions’ and instead focus on rebuilding relations with Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.

“I want to stress again that we have no … we’ve been always saying this, there are no ill intentions towards our neighbors,” Putin pointed out during a video-conference on Friday.

“I would also advise them not to stir tensions, not to introduce any restrictions,” he said, adding there was no need for bordering nations to further deteriorate ties with Russia.

Moscow makes its moves only in response to some unfriendly actions aimed against it, the president pointed out.

Lithuania stops importation of Russian LNG
Read more
Lithuania stops importation of Russian LNG

“Everybody should think about normalizing relations and cooperating in a routine manner, developing relations normally,” Putin said.

The head of state used a video link to attend a flag-hosting ceremony on a state of the art ferry that will transfer cargo between Russia and its enclave region of Kaliningrad in the Baltics.

Putin decided to address Russia’s neighbors after the Kaliningrad region’s governor, Anton Alikhanov, praised the new ferry for boosting the enclave’s transport security. According to the governor, sea travel remained the only means of transportation between Kaliningrad and the rest of Russia that couldn’t be affected by the political decisions of other regional players.

Zelensky urges Putin to talk READ MORE: Zelensky urges Putin to talk

The enclave borders Poland and Lithuania, which – together with the rest of the EU – closed its airspace for Russian planes last week in response to Moscow’s decision to send troops to Ukraine in order to “demilitarize” the Kiev government and stop the “genocide” in the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Lugansk.

Returning to the issue of sanctions, Putin acknowledged that they hurt Russia, but added that they also hurt those who imposed them.

Such restrictions could delay some projects jointly developed by Russia and foreign partners, but they wouldn’t derail them completely, he said. According to Putin, the country will just develop its own competence to be able to replace the imported technologies with homemade analogues, something that has already happened in aviation and other sectors.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Experts tell RT how Russian offensive in Ukraine will end
Experts tell RT how Russian offensive in Ukraine will end FEATURE
How Nixon and Mao tried to bury the hatchet in 1972 and what happened to all that good will
How Nixon and Mao tried to bury the hatchet in 1972 and what happened to all that good will FEATUREExclusive
How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right
How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies