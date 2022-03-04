 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Mar, 2022 01:27
Refusing Ukraine was right call, NATO country says

Chancellor Olaf Scholz says membership “was not and is not” on alliance’s agenda
FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Olaf Schol speaks during an event in Jerusalem, March 2, 2022. ©  AP / Ronen Zvulun

Not admitting Ukraine and Georgia into NATO was the right decision, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told the TV channel ZDF on Thursday, commenting on the current conflict between Kiev and Russia.

Scholz was apparently referring to the June 2021 summit in Brussels, when NATO endorsed the two former Soviet republics’ right to join in principle, but did not give a timeframe for accession and insisted on both undergoing “reforms” before that could happen.

“That was the correct decision, after very long negotiations within NATO about that issue,” said Scholz, answering ZDF host Maybrit Illner.

Ukraine’s NATO membership is not on the alliance’s agenda today, the chancellor added.

NATO first embraced the “open-door policy” for former Soviet republics at the Bucharest summit in April 2008 – four months before Georgia attacked the breakaway region of South Ossetia, triggering a Russian intervention. 

In February 2014, a US-backed coup ousted the democratically elected government in Kiev. In December that year, the new government abandoned its commitment to neutrality and changed the constitution to reflect its aspirations to join both NATO and the European Union (EU).

Russia has cited Ukraine’s NATO aspirations as a “red line” for its national security, offering the alliance and the US a proposal for joint European security architecture in December. Both Washington and Brussels said no.

Last week, Moscow ordered its troops into Ukraine to demilitarize and “denazify” the government in Kiev, claiming it was engaged in “genocide” in the breakaway republics of the Donbass. Ukraine has accused Russia of an unprovoked invasion. NATO has agreed with Ukraine’s position and imposed a sweeping blockade of Russia, but publicly pledged not to send troops to fight in Ukraine.

