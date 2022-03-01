 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Mar, 2022 17:45
Venezuela’s Maduro gives his take on Russia-Ukraine conflict

In call with Putin, Venezuela’s president has condemned the destabilizing activities of US and NATO
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and Russian President Vladimir Putin are shown at a September 2019 meeting in Moscow. © Getty Images / Kremlin Press Office

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has accused US and NATO countries of destabilizing Eastern Europe and launching a campaign of lies and disinformation regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Maduro made his comments on Tuesday in a telephone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to a Kremlin readout of their conversation. Putin shared his assessment of Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine, emphasizing that Moscow’s goal is to protect civilians in the Donbass region and secure Kiev’s recognition of the Donetsk (DPR) and Lugansk (LPR) People’s Republics, as well as Russian sovereignty over Crimea.

Putin said Russia aims to “demilitarize and denazify” Ukraine’s government, reiterating a key point made when he announced the military operation last week. Moscow also seeks to ensure that Kiev won’t join NATO or obtain nuclear weapons.

Maduro praised Russia’s “decisive actions” and emphasized the importance of countering disinformation on the Ukraine crisis. Western leaders and media outlets have accused Russia of trying to swallow up Ukraine by starting an “unnecessary” fight. Some of the imagery being posted online and purporting to show the current conflict was circulating on the internet years ago.

The Venezuelan president called for strengthening his country’s strategic partnership with Russia and pushing forward with joint projects. The two leaders agreed to continue making contacts and exchanging delegations at various levels of their governments.

