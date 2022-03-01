 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Mar, 2022 16:12
HomeWorld News

Minister backs down after ‘financial war’ on Russia comment

Bruno Le Maire clarified Paris is “not in a battle against the Russian people”
Minister backs down after ‘financial war’ on Russia comment
© Getty Images

Bruno Le Maire, France’s minister of the economy, has backed down from his earlier declaration to “wage a total economic and financial war on Russia,” admitting the language he used was inappropriate.

Speaking to Franceinfo on Tuesday, Le Maire had initially hyped up his country’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, claiming Paris will “target the heart of the Russian system” and ensure the “Russian people will also pay the consequences” for President Vladimir Putin’s actions.

“The sanctions are effective, the economic and financial sanctions are even extremely effective,” Le Maire had said, claiming “Russian foreign exchange reserves are melting like snow in the sun,” as the “ruble has collapsed by 30%.”

Russian opera stars Gergiev and Netrebko fired over Ukraine invasion
Read more
Russian opera stars Gergiev and Netrebko fired over Ukraine invasion

Le Maire’s remarks sparked condemnation by Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council and former president. Responding on Twitter, Medvedev warned France that “economic wars quite often turned into real ones,” urging the minister to “watch your tongue” and the rhetoric he uses.

Hours later, Le Maire sought to clarify his remarks, telling French news agency AFP that he had initially misspoken and the use of the term ‘war’ was not an appropriate way to discuss his government’s response to the Ukraine conflict.

“We are not in a battle against the Russian people,” Le Maire told AFP on Tuesday, seeking to calm the tensions sparked by his initial interview. However, a tweet from Le Maire sharing his threat of “financial war on Russia” was still on the French minister’s Twitter account as of 3:30pm GMT.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Nixon and Mao tried to bury the hatchet in 1972 and what happened to all that good will
How Nixon and Mao tried to bury the hatchet in 1972 and what happened to all that good will FEATUREExclusive
How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right
How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right FEATURE
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies