Countries sign off on Airbus military drone program

The deal will help “meet the technological challenges” in creating European defense sovereignty

Airbus has signed a contract with a European arms procurement agency representing France, Germany, Italy, and Spain for the development of a new military drone.

The aerospace giant announced the deal with the Organization for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAR) on Thursday to develop the ‘Eurodrone’.

The agreement with OCCAR will see the manufacturer work to produce 20 systems and provide five years of initial in-service, as it embarks on what it called “one of the most ambitious European defense programs.”

It was signed by Airbus and representatives from three subcontractors, including Airbus Defence and Space in Spain, Dassault Aviation in France, and Leonardo in Italy.

The Eurodrone is described by Airbus as a “Medium Altitude Long Endurance Remotely Piloted Aircraft System,” which will have versatile and adaptable capabilities, allowing it to engage in intelligence operations and homeland security missions.

The company said it would seek to create a device that can be integrated into civil airspace to ensure maximum efficiency, including the use of direct flight paths, which will reduce time, fuel, and carbon emissions.

“Eurodrone will contribute to sustaining key competencies and jobs within Europe, providing armed forces with top performance and independent operational systems for years to come,” Lucio Valerio Cioffi, general manager of Leonardo, said.

Airbus said the development of the drone would create more than 7,000 high-tech jobs and would deliver the OCCAR’s “most advanced Unmanned Aerial System” in order to “meet the technological challenges leading to European defense sovereignty.”







