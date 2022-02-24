Russia reports loss of warplane in Ukraine

The Sukhoi Su-25 crashed due to pilot error, Russian military said

Russian Air Forces have lost a Sukhoi Su-25 close air support plane amid the offensive in Ukraine, the Russian defense ministry said on Thursday. It blamed the pilot, who ejected from the aircraft and has been recovered in the aftermath.

The pilot, whose error led to the loss of the warplane, was evacuated to his military unit's home base, the spokesman for the ministry, Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov told the media as he briefed them on the ongoing hostilities in Ukraine.

Russia launched its offensive in Ukraine on Thursday morning, with President Vladimir Putin stating the goal as demilitarization and "denazification" of the country. The defense ministry said it was targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure with precision strikes.

Kiev claimed it was inflicting serious damage on the attacking Russian troops. Ukrainian officials claimed Russia had lost six or seven warplanes, several helicopters and more than 10 tanks. The Russian military would not confirm those reports.