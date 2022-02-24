 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin will decide when Ukraine offensive ends – Kremlin
24 Feb, 2022 14:49
The Sukhoi Su-25 crashed due to pilot error, Russian military said
Russia reports loss of warplane in Ukraine
FILE PHOTO. A Russian Su-25 ground attack aircraft lands at an airbase in southern Russia. ©AFP PHOTO / SERGEI VENYAVSKY

Russian Air Forces have lost a Sukhoi Su-25 close air support plane amid the offensive in Ukraine, the Russian defense ministry said on Thursday. It blamed the pilot, who ejected from the aircraft and has been recovered in the aftermath.

The pilot, whose error led to the loss of the warplane, was evacuated to his military unit's home base, the spokesman for the ministry, Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov told the media as he briefed them on the ongoing hostilities in Ukraine.

Russia launched its offensive in Ukraine on Thursday morning, with President Vladimir Putin stating the goal as demilitarization and "denazification" of the country. The defense ministry said it was targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure with precision strikes.

READ MORE: Romania intercepts Ukrainian fighter jet

Kiev claimed it was inflicting serious damage on the attacking Russian troops. Ukrainian officials claimed Russia had lost six or seven warplanes, several helicopters and more than 10 tanks. The Russian military would not confirm those reports.

