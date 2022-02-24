 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian civilian ships attacked by Ukraine – Moscow
24 Feb, 2022 12:11
HomeWorld News

Belarus partially closes airspace

The Ministry of Defense announced a wide-ranging closure to civilian airspace amid Russia’s attack of Ukraine
Belarus partially closes airspace
(FILE PHOTO) © Photo by Andreas Arnold/picture alliance via Getty Images

The Belarusian Ministry of Defense announced on Thursday the closure of parts of its airspace to civil aircraft after Russia launched an offensive in Ukraine in support of the Donbass breakaway republics.

The decision was made by the top brass of the armed forces in order to ensure security. The measures took effect from 12:00 local time (9am GMT).

The partial closure impacts civil aviation on the southern border, impacting the regions from Baranovichi, Osipovichi, Krichev to Vysokoe, the country’s press service confirmed.

The Ministry of Defense clarified that the current restrictions apply from ground level to 19,800 meters. 

EU vows ‘strongest, harshest’ sanctions against Russia
Read more
EU vows ‘strongest, harshest’ sanctions against Russia

Earlier on Thursday, Russia announced the commencement of a special military ‘operation’ in the Donbass after the leaders of the breakaway republics asked Moscow for military assistance in response to what they claim is an increase in “Ukrainian aggression.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s move came after Moscow recognized the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk breakaway republics in the Donbass.

The recognition was in response to Ukraine’s alleged failure to implement its obligations under the Minsk agreements struck in 2014 and 2015 to resolve conflict between separatists and the Ukrainian government.

Belarus has confirmed that its troops are not taking part in the invasion of Ukraine.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right
How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right FEATURE
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US FEATURE
How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine
How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies