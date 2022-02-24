Belarus partially closes airspace

The Ministry of Defense announced a wide-ranging closure to civilian airspace amid Russia’s attack of Ukraine

The Belarusian Ministry of Defense announced on Thursday the closure of parts of its airspace to civil aircraft after Russia launched an offensive in Ukraine in support of the Donbass breakaway republics.

The decision was made by the top brass of the armed forces in order to ensure security. The measures took effect from 12:00 local time (9am GMT).

The partial closure impacts civil aviation on the southern border, impacting the regions from Baranovichi, Osipovichi, Krichev to Vysokoe, the country’s press service confirmed.

The Ministry of Defense clarified that the current restrictions apply from ground level to 19,800 meters.

Earlier on Thursday, Russia announced the commencement of a special military ‘operation’ in the Donbass after the leaders of the breakaway republics asked Moscow for military assistance in response to what they claim is an increase in “Ukrainian aggression.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s move came after Moscow recognized the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk breakaway republics in the Donbass.

The recognition was in response to Ukraine’s alleged failure to implement its obligations under the Minsk agreements struck in 2014 and 2015 to resolve conflict between separatists and the Ukrainian government.

Belarus has confirmed that its troops are not taking part in the invasion of Ukraine.