 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Feb, 2022 13:24
HomeWorld News

South Korea test-fires missile interceptor – Yonhap

The indigenously developed lo​​ng-range surface-to-air missile is reportedly designed to be part of a “layered defense network”
South Korea test-fires missile interceptor – Yonhap
(FILE PHOTO) © Photo by Pallava Bagla/Corbis via Getty Images

Seoul tested a new missile defense system it has developed, capable of intercepting a range of airborne weapons, on Wednesday, the South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.

The outlet stated that the long-range surface-to-air missile (L-SAM) was successfully launched from a testing site in Taean, 150 km (90 miles) southwest of the capital Seoul. The Defense Ministry is yet to comment on the reports. 

According to plans cited by Yonhap, the system aims to target incoming projectiles at altitudes of around 50-60 kilometers (30-37 miles). Seoul intends for the system to be operational by 2026, but the paper reported that its deployment date could be brought forward.

The L-SAM is a “cutting-edge indigenous weapon system,” according to South Korea's Agency for Defense Development, and is designed to be part of a “layered defense network.”

The system, which is still in development, would be deployed alongside existing hardware, including US-made Patriot Advanced Capability-3 missiles and locally produced Cheongung II KM-SAM medium-range projectiles. 

N. Korea confirms test of missile believed to be able to strike US territory
Read more
N. Korea confirms test of missile believed to be able to strike US territory

South Korea also hosts US military Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile batteries. One of the country’s presidential hopefuls has vowed to purchase a THAAD interceptor battery to deploy nearer to Seoul.

Seoul also has plans to create a $2.6 billion artillery interception system, similar to Israel's ‘Iron Dome’.

Wednesday's trial comes a month after North Korea tested a record number of increasingly capable warheads. Fired projectiles included the Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile, which is believed to be capable of striking the US territory of Guam. 

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right
How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right FEATURE
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US FEATURE
How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine
How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies