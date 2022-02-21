 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin orders Russian military to Donbass Republics as peacekeepers
21 Feb, 2022 22:12
Tucker Carlson accused of possible ‘treason’

The Fox News host could face prosecution if Russia invades Ukraine, a Harvard law professor has claimed
Tucker Carlson accused of possible 'treason'
Tucker Carlson speaks in Esztergom, Hungary ©  Janos Kummer/Getty Images

Harvard law professor and author Laurence Tribe suggested that Fox News’ most popular host, Tucker Carlson, could be guilty of “treason” should Russia “wage war” on Ukraine. Tribe has since deleted the tweets, backpedaling on the accusation, however.

“Led by Fox News Channels’ Tucker Carlson, the GOP’s Trump wing appears to be throwing its weight behind Putin,” Tribe wrote on Monday. “If Putin opts to wage war on our ally, Ukraine, such ‘aid and comfort’ to an ‘enemy’ would appear to become ‘treason’ as defined by Article III of the US Constitution.”

Tribe’s tweet quickly stirred up backlash and, in a follow up tweet, which has also been deleted, the professor said he “should’ve been more careful” in his language as “we’re not at war with Russia.”

“Sorry if I misled you,” he wrote.

According to Article III of the US Constitution, treason against the US “shall consist only in levying war against them, or in adhering to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort.”

To be convicted of treason, a confession in court is needed or the testimony of at least two witnesses to “the same overt act.”

Carlson has criticized US President Joe Biden and his administration’s focus on a potential invasion of Ukraine, saying he should be focused on more domestic issues. 

READ MORE: If you’re American and oppose war with Russia, expect to be smeared as unpatriotic

“Russia is a very comfortable topic for Joe Biden,” Carlson said last week on his show. “He enjoys talking about it much more than talking about, say, inflation, or crime, or fentanyl deaths, or about how half the population of Haiti appears to be showing up in Florida in leaky boats. Those topics may interest you since you live in this country, but not Joe Biden.”

The Fox News host also claimed last year that the National Security Agency (NSA) had spied on him following efforts to obtain an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

Carlson has received backlash for his views on Russia, but many jumped to the conservative pundit’s defense on Monday.

