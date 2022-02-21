 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Feb, 2022 08:55
Australia reopens to tourists after 2-year ban

The nation has become “Covid-confident,” Canberra said
A passenger arrives at Melbourne Airport, Australia, February 21, 2022. © William West/AFP

Australia on Monday allowed foreign tourists into the country for the first time in nearly two years.

All fully vaccinated foreigners can enter without staying at quarantine hotels upon arrival. Travelers who have not received their shots must still apply for exemptions. 

People can visit all regions except Western Australia, which will reopen on March 3.

Nearly 60 flights were scheduled to land in the country in the first 24 hours following the reopening of the border, according to 7NEWS. Australian TV has aired clips of emotional reunions between family members and friends who were separated for nearly two years.

Known for having one of the world’s toughest Covid-19 policies, Australia completely shut down its borders during the first wave of infections in March 2020.

The government has been carefully easing restrictions on foreign travel in recent months due to the success of the immunization campaign. Officials said on Monday that 94.2% of residents over the age of 16 have been fully vaccinated. 

“We are going from Covid-cautious to Covid-confident when it comes to travel,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters on Sunday.

