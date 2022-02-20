UK’s Queen Elizabeth has tested positive for Covid-19

The 95-year-old monarch is experiencing “mild cold-like symptoms,” Buckingham Palace has announced

UK’s Queen Elizabeth II has contracted Covid, with a recent test yielding a positive result, Buckingham Palace said in a statement released on Sunday. The 95-year-old monarch is said to be experiencing only “mild cold-like symptoms,” and is expected to continue performing “light duties” in the coming days.

Last Thursday, the Queen’s eldest son, Charles, Prince of Wales, tested positive for Covid, too. According to the BBC, he had met his mother two days prior. However, the Queen reportedly did not show any symptoms for several days afterwards.

Prince Charles's wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla, was also diagnosed with Covid days after her husband. For Prince Charles it was his second case of the coronavirus infection.

Back in 2021, Buckingham Palace revealed that the Queen had been administered a Covid vaccine.

Two weeks ago, the Queen marked 70 years on the British throne, thus becoming the UK’s longest reigning monarch.