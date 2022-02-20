 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Feb, 2022
UK’s Queen Elizabeth has tested positive for Covid-19

The 95-year-old monarch is experiencing “mild cold-like symptoms,” Buckingham Palace has announced
Queen Elizabeth II © Chris Jackson - WPA Pool / Getty Images

UK’s Queen Elizabeth II has contracted Covid, with a recent test yielding a positive result, Buckingham Palace said in a statement released on Sunday. The 95-year-old monarch is said to be experiencing only “mild cold-like symptoms,” and is expected to continue performing “light duties” in the coming days.

Last Thursday, the Queen’s eldest son, Charles, Prince of Wales, tested positive for Covid, too. According to the BBC, he had met his mother two days prior. However, the Queen reportedly did not show any symptoms for several days afterwards.

Prince Charles's wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla, was also diagnosed with Covid days after her husband. For Prince Charles it was his second case of the coronavirus infection.

Back in 2021, Buckingham Palace revealed that the Queen had been administered a Covid vaccine. 

Two weeks ago, the Queen marked 70 years on the British throne, thus becoming the UK’s longest reigning monarch.

