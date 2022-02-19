Cashier shot maskless customer, then killed self

The angry gas station employee opened fire on a customer who refused to wear a mask and walked out without paying

A Las Vegas gas station cashier shot a 26-year-old customer after he refused to wear a mask in the store, before pointing the gun on himself and committing suicide, police have revealed.

The unnamed 36-year-old cashier for Terrible’s gas station was pronounced dead from a self-inflicted gunshot following the incident on February 6, which started when the customer refused to put on a Covid-19 face mask, according to a police report obtained by Associated Press on Friday.

The cashier reportedly “yelled at the customer to put on a mask or leave the store” and refused to process his order of three bags of potato chips.

The customer then walked out with the chips without paying, while the cashier then allegedly followed while recording him on his phone, which resulted in an altercation.

Police report claimed that “once the physical fight was broken up,” the cashier pulled out a handgun and shot at the customer three times, hitting him in the shoulder.

After the injured customer ran to another store, the cashier used the same gun to fatally shoot himself in the head. The customer received treatment for his injuries at a nearby hospital.

Local police revealed in their report that had the cashier not killed himself, he “would have been charged” for shooting the customer.

While face masks were a state requirement in public spaces at the time of the incident, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak lifted the mandate just four days later.