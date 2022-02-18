 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Feb, 2022 15:30
HomeWorld News

Drugs seizure worth $1 billion unveiled

More than 30 metric tons of cocaine and marijuana have been seized by the US Coast Guard
Drugs seizure worth $1 billion unveiled
© Joe Raedle / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP

The US Coast Guard offloaded tons of illegal substances at Fort Lauderdale’s Port Everglades in South Florida on Thursday, following one of the biggest anti-drug ops undertaken by American authorities. Officials say the drugs are worth more than $1 billion in total, and include 54,500 pounds (24,720 kilos) of cocaine and 15,800 pounds (7,166 kilos) of marijuana. 

The haul dropped off by the Coast Guard cutter was seized at sea during the vessel’s deployment off the coast of South America over the past several months. The drugs were nabbed in the Eastern Pacific and Caribbean Sea, with much of the narcotics reportedly hailing from Colombia, according to the AP news agency. 

The vessel’s commanding officer, Captain Todd Vance said the collective operation was “a significant blow to transnational criminal networks” and the largest drug seizure for the cutter. 

To detect and capture the illicit trafficking, the US military used powerful drones and special infrared cameras with the capacity to hunt out heat from small vessels carrying cocaine. “It’s a very fast-paced environment, and once we get on a case and we have a go-fast that we’re going after, it’s very fast — everything happens pretty quickly,” Coast Guard Operations Specialist Chelsea Pereira, who was part of the mission, told Local 10 News in Florida.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Why Russia and the West failed to create a united Europe after the USSR collapsed
Why Russia and the West failed to create a united Europe after the USSR collapsed FEATURE
Digital Wild West: How people get rich on virtual NFT land and valuables
Digital Wild West: How people get rich on virtual NFT land and valuables FEATURE
How Nazi war criminals found safe haven
How Nazi war criminals found safe haven FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies