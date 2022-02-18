 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Feb, 2022 12:21
HomeWorld News

EU state sets up commission on legality of Covid jab mandates

Two doctors and two lawyers will produce a report on whether Austria’s mandatory jabs are illegal
EU state sets up commission on legality of Covid jab mandates
Anti-coronavirus lockdown and anti-vaccination protesters, Vienna, Austria (FILE PHOTO) © Photo by Michael Gruber/Getty Images

An expert commission of doctors and lawyers has been established and met for the first time on Friday to determine whether Austria’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate is legal, according to Austrian media. 

The commission is expected to make its first report available by March 8, a week before Austria’s compulsory vaccination law – the first in Europe – is set to come into full effect on March 16. 

The law has technically been in force since the beginning of February, but authorities have not yet begun checking citizens’ vaccination status. 

Chancellor Karl Nehammer praised the commission team as “highly qualified” in a broadcast and said that the federal government will make a further decision on the basis of their report. 

Lavrov labels Western ‘Russia invasion’ claims ‘propaganda, fakes and fiction’
Read more
Lavrov labels Western ‘Russia invasion’ claims ‘propaganda, fakes and fiction’

Nehammer said the compulsory vaccination law was “built for good reason in such a way that we can react flexibly to developments.”

Health Minister Wolfgang Mückstein said the commission will “guarantee that further action on compulsory vaccination will be supported by a comprehensive scientific basis.”

The compulsory vaccination commission consists of physicians Eva Schernhammer and Herwig Kollaritsch, medical lawyer Karl Stöger, and legal scholar Christiane Wendehorst.

From March 16, the police can require citizens to show their vaccination certificate as part of their checks and report a violation. Fines range from €600 to €3,600 for those who refuse to get vaccinated. 

When the mandatory jabs were announced, Austria had one of the lowest vaccination rates in western Europe, with only 65% inoculated against Covid-19, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. 

In early February, around 75% of Austrians were fully vaccinated.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Digital Wild West: How people get rich on virtual NFT land and valuables
Digital Wild West: How people get rich on virtual NFT land and valuables FEATURE
How Nazi war criminals found safe haven
How Nazi war criminals found safe haven FEATURE
China’s dramatic population decline may have a profound effect on its future
China’s dramatic population decline may have a profound effect on its future FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies