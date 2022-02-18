 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Feb, 2022
Consumers get canful of allergens in packaging mix-up

Thousands of cans labeled as chili were recalled after it was found they contained chicken soup
© B2M Productions / Getty Images

More than 2,200 pounds (around one ton) of a product labeled as Skyline Chili, a popular Cincinnati-style chili, are being recalled in the US due to a mix-up. The cans impacted – and there could be thousands of them on the market and already in people’s kitchen cupboards – were discovered to actually contain cream of chicken soup, the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) of the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced on Wednesday.

They had been shipped to retail locations nationwide, it warned, urging all those who had purchased the product not to consume it.

In its alert, the regulator said that the misbranded product may contain undeclared allergens. At least three known allergens, including milk, wheat, and soy, may be inside the cans, with none of them listed on the label.

The problem was discovered by consumers who reported it to Indiana supplier Morgan Foods, the FSIS said, adding that so far “there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.”

The misbranded cans with cream of chicken soup instead of chili were produced in December last year, and bear an establishment number inside the USDA mark of inspection. While it is not clear how the mishap occurred, the FSIS asked those who bought the product to throw it away or return it to the shop; anyone concerned about the potential health risks should speak to a doctor.

