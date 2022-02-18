 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Feb, 2022 01:03
HomeWorld News

Israel scrapping Covid vaccine ‘green pass’

The Israeli prime minister cited a drop in coronavirus infections as reason to do away with restrictions
Israel scrapping Covid vaccine ‘green pass’
FILE PHOTO. ©  Getty Images / portishead1

Israel will soon end its Covid-19 ‘green pass’ system, doing away with the vaccine card as officials point to a significant decline in severe cases and an end to the Omicron surge.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced the move on Thursday, declaring that “the wave of the Omicron has broken” and that there is now a “sharp drop” in the number of serious infections.

“Earlier today I had a discussion with the Minister of Health and other officials. We will stop using the green pass,” he said in a statement, adding that additional measures would be relaxed “in the coming days.”

In effect for much of the past year, the pass system required Israelis to show proof of vaccination in order to enter a long list of indoor public spaces, including bars, hotels, restaurants, gyms and even places of worship.

Israel’s own ‘Freedom Convoy’ reaches Jerusalem READ MORE: Israel’s own ‘Freedom Convoy’ reaches Jerusalem

During a meeting on the future of Israel’s pandemic response held earlier on Thursday, Bennett called for a gradual easing of restrictions, reiterating that the coronavirus omicron variant had reached its peak in the country. While the green pass will be phased out entirely by March 1, those entering nursing homes and other high-risk facilities will still be required to test negative for the virus, according to the Jerusalem Post.

The decision to abolish the vaccine pass comes days after thousands poured into Jerusalem to demand an end to the country’s Covid restrictions, with demonstrators dubbing the action a “freedom convoy” similar to those seen in Canada in recent weeks, some even waving Canadian flags.

READ MORE: Israel finds 4 Covid vaccine jabs ‘not good enough’ against Omicron

Since taking the premiership last June, Bennett has vowed to focus on economic recovery following two years of harsh pandemic restrictions on businesses. Almost immediately after the more transmissible omicron variant was detected in Africa, however, the PM shut down nearly all travel into the country, though has since repeatedly spoken of the need to scale back Israel’s anti-Covid measures.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Nazi war criminals found safe haven
How Nazi war criminals found safe haven FEATURE
China’s dramatic population decline may have a profound effect on its future
China’s dramatic population decline may have a profound effect on its future FEATURE
Meet the westerners going child-free to ‘save the planet’
Meet the westerners going child-free to ‘save the planet’ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies