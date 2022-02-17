 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Feb, 2022 11:57
HomeWorld News

Ship carrying thousands of Porsches catches fire at sea

The 650-feet-long Felicity Ace vessel was carrying 4,000 vehicles to the US when it sent a distress signal
Ship carrying thousands of Porsches catches fire at sea
Porsche Boxster 918 Spyder. © Horacio Villalobos / Corbis via Getty Images

22 crew members were rescued from the large Felicity Ace cargo ship on Wednesday after it issued a distress signal when a fire broke out on board the vessel, which was carrying 4,000 vehicles, including Porsches and Volkswagens.

A statement released by the Portuguese Navy confirmed that the rescue operation had been undertaken in response to an alert from the Panama-flagged ship.

The Portuguese Navy’s NRP Setubal patrol ship, four merchant vessels in the area, and Portuguese Air Force assets were activated to provide support and bring the crew to safety.

The ship, which is 650 feet long, was traveling from Emden in Germany to Davisville in the United States when a fire broke out near the Azores island of Faial.

Cargo ship ‘hijacked’ in Red Sea
Read more
Cargo ship ‘hijacked’ in Red Sea

Both Porsche and Volkswagen issued statements in response to the situation.

“Our immediate thoughts are of the 22 crew of the merchant ship Felicity Ace, all of whom we understand are safe and well as a result of their rescue by the Portuguese Navy following reports of a fire on board,” a spokesperson for Porsche said.

A statement from Volkswagen read, “We are aware of an incident today involving a cargo ship transporting Volkswagen Group vehicles across the Atlantic. At this time, we are not aware of any injuries. We are working with local authorities and the shipping company to investigate the cause of the incident.”

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Nazi war criminals found safe haven
How Nazi war criminals found safe haven FEATURE
China’s dramatic population decline may have a profound effect on its future
China’s dramatic population decline may have a profound effect on its future FEATURE
Meet the westerners going child-free to ‘save the planet’
Meet the westerners going child-free to ‘save the planet’ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies