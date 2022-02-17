 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Feb, 2022 09:51
Floods kill dozens in ‘Imperial City’

At least 94 are dead after heavy rains and floodwaters swept through the historic mountain town of Petropolis
Rescue and cleaning works continue after heavy rains hit Petropolis, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on February 16, 2022. © Photo by Fabio Teixeira/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Nearly 100 people have died in the historic city of Petropolis, Brazil after heavy rains triggered flooding and mudslides, officials said on Wednesday. Search and rescue teams are still on the lookout for survivors. 

Brazil's National Civil Defense agency said on Twitter that 24 people had been rescued alive from the wreckage of Petropolis – a historic summer getaway of Brazil’s 19th century monarchs known as the “Imperial City,” situated in the hills above Rio de Janeiro. 

Videos shared on social media showed extensive damage and vehicles floating in the streets. The city’s elegant streets and Germanic architecture were all but destroyed by the flooding, with scant evidence of its regal charm remaining.  

“The situation is almost like war... Cars hanging from poles, cars overturned, lots of mud and water still,” Rio de Janeiro Governor Claudio Castro told journalists.

In the neighborhood of Morro da Oficina, around 80 houses were hit by landslides, causing widespread devastation. 

City hall has declared three days of mourning. In addition to the fatalities, more than 300 people have been forced to leave their homes. Displaced citizens were taken to schools and shelters. 

The city saw more rainfall on Tuesday than the average for the entire month of February. 

President Jair Bolsonaro took to Twitter to ask his ministers to manage the situation as he traveled to Russia. He told reporters in Moscow that federal funds would be released to help “restore traffic in the region.”

Brazil has been hit by heavy rains and flooding since December, threatening to delay harvests and briefly suspending mining operations.

