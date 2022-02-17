Americans name most urgent issues in new poll
Inflation ranks at the top of the list of “urgent issues” for Americans, followed by immigration and Covid-19, a new survey found, showing that Republicans, Democrats and independents share some of the same financial concerns.
A new Quinnipiac University survey published Wednesday asked respondents to rank the “most urgent” issues currently facing the country, finding that 27% named inflation first, while 12% said immigration and 10% the Covid-19 pandemic.
Inflation in the US is now at its highest level in four decades, with consumer prices rising by 7.5% over the last year. While 36% of Republicans put inflation at the top of their list of concerns – the most pressing issue for GOP respondents – Democrats also see rising prices as a problem, with 13% naming it as their top issue. However, climate change and election laws ranked ahead of inflation for Democrats, at 17% and 16% respectively.
Among independent voters, meanwhile, 32% listed inflation as the most urgent concern, followed by immigration (10%), Covid-19 and climate change (tied at 9%).
The same survey showed that nearly 60% of respondents say the country’s economy is getting worse, while 15% said it’s improving and 25% believe it’s remained the same – a more negative assessment than previous polling conducted one month ago, in which 54% said they thought the economy was tanking.
Opinions on President Joe Biden and his actions in office continue to decline. While a January 12 poll showed a 53% overall disapproval rating, in Wednesday’s survey that figure rose to 55%. On six key issues – the Supreme Court, Covid-19 response, foreign policy, tensions with Russia, gun violence and the economy – the president received universally negative scores, with a greater number of respondents disapproving of his performance in each area.