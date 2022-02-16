 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Feb, 2022 15:08
WATCH NY fuel tanker burst into flames

The vehicle, carrying 13,000 gallons of gas, lost control and crashed into a showroom, injuring four
Emergency personnel work at the site of gas tanker accident in Rockville Centre, N.Y., early Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. © AP Photo/Alex DiGregorio)(AP Photo/Alex DiGregorio

Four people have been injured after a 13,000-gallon tanker crashed into a vacant furniture showroom in Long Island, New York state. The truck driver and three responding firefighters suffered injuries, authorities said on Wednesday.

Black smoke could be seen rising from the Rockville Center building as a fire engulfed the edifice. The building later collapsed after it had been entirely taken over by the blaze. 

The showroom is situated about 30 miles east of New York City. The fire also spread to another building and the street. A liquor store opposite showed signs of fire damage as the sun rose over Long Island.

The New York Post reported that the truck was full when it crashed. 

Chief Fire Marshal James Avondet told WNBC-TV they got the call at about 1:10am.

“When I came here, there was fire everywhere, the streets, the tanker, the two buildings, and when I looked down Sunrise Highway, there was fire coming out of seven or eight manhole covers,” Avondet said. “It’s one of the worst things I’ve seen in my 47-year career,” he added. 

One witness claimed the flames were at least 60 feet high.

The driver of the vehicle managed to escape the blaze and is being assessed in hospital.

