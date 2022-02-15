Number of NYC workers fired over Covid jab mandate revealed

Hundreds of New York City employees have lost their jobs for failing to comply with the measure

More than 1,400 municipal workers in New York City have been let go from their jobs for failing to comply with a Covid-19 vaccine mandate, the mayor’s office has told the Associated Press. The requirement, introduced by the city’s last mayor, Bill de Blasio, had a Friday deadline.

“Our goal was always to vaccinate, not terminate, and city workers stepped up and met the goal placed before them,” current NYC Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement on Monday.

Of the 1,430 employees fired, 64% worked for the city’s education department, according to the AP. Multiple challenges from Department of Education employees and the United Federation of Teachers against the mandate have failed in court.

Other departments affected by the firings include the New York City Housing Authority, which reportedly lost over 100 employees, the Department of Corrections (75 employees), and the Department of Sanitation (40 employees). Since most of the workers had already been on leave, city officials claim they do not expect major service interruptions for residents.

Some newer members of staff had received notices after failing to show proof of a second Covid vaccine dose, but Adams claimed only a handful were fired for this reason. “I’m grateful to all the city workers who continue to serve New Yorkers and ‘Get Stuff Done’ for the greatest city in the world,” the mayor said.

New York City has some of the strictest Covid inoculation rules in the US, with city workers mandated to receive the jabs, while private employees, and patrons of businesses like restaurants or gyms, are also required to have proof of vaccination to enter. A federal mandate for private employees from President Joe Biden’s administration ultimately failed after numerous court challenges and protests.

The 1,430 municipal employees canned in New York City represent less than 1% of a workforce of approximately 370,000.