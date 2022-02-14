 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
One dead, dozens injured after trains collide in Munich – reports
14 Feb, 2022 17:27
HomeWorld News

One dead, several injured after trains collide in Munich – police

Two S-Bahn trains collided south of Munich city, Germany, on Monday
One dead, several injured after trains collide in Munich – police
FILE PHOTO.Bavaria, Munich. © Getty Images / Felix Hörhager

Two local S-Bahn trains collided in a serious incident south of Munich city center in Germany on Monday. At least one person has been killed and several others injured, according to local police. 

The crash occurred near the Ebenhausen-Schäftlarn station, some 10 kilometers (6 miles) south of the city, officers added.

Some of the wounded have sustained serious injuries, local media said, while one train driver is reportedly trapped at the scene. The collision occurred at around 4.40pm local time on a single track rail line.

In a statement on the incident, Munich Police said that emergency services were on site, and the route has been completely closed. The company that operates the S-Bahn commuter service said that replacement bus services have been set up while the route is closed.

It is not clear what caused the collision.

Eyewitnesses have reported that one of the trains had stopped on the track just before the incident, according to local newspaper Merkur. A 19-year-old passenger told the paper that the collision occurred shortly after one train left Ebenhausen station. He added that everyone on board was thrown from their seats by the crash. Several passengers were reportedly still in shock.

Another eyewitness seated in the back car of one train confirmed there was a violent bang when they collided, with smoke forcing passengers to leave the compartment. She told the paper that the train which was bound for central Munich had crashed head-on with the train to Wolfratshausen. The driver’s cabs were said to be wedged together, the outlet reported.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Meet the westerners going child free to 'save the planet'
Meet the westerners going child free to 'save the planet' FEATURE
How Chechen terrorists overran a hospital, murdered dozens and made Russia tremble
How Chechen terrorists overran a hospital, murdered dozens and made Russia tremble FEATURE
Progressive prosecutors: How pupils of US leftwing activists come to power as attorneys
Progressive prosecutors: How pupils of US leftwing activists come to power as attorneys FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies