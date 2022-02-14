 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Feb, 2022 16:40
HomeWorld News

Levi’s ex-president claims she was ousted over Covid protests

The longtime Levi’s employee said she was offered a $1 million severance after complaints about her Covid views
Levi’s ex-president claims she was ousted over Covid protests
Hundreds of people rally outside City Hall in San Francisco, California ©  Santiago Mejia/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Levi’s brand president Jennifer Sey claimed on Monday that she was forced out of the famous clothing company over her views on school closures due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Writing on US journalist Bari Weiss’ Substack, Sey alleged that employees of the company began complaining about her views early in the pandemic when schools first closed in San Francisco. The complaints eventually culminated in CEO Charles Bergh telling Sey, who had worked at the company since 1999, that she could be the firm’s next leader if she would “stop talking about the school thing,” according to Sey. 

The company president said she was offered a $1 million severance package, but turned it down as it came attached to a non-disclosure agreement. 

READ MORE: We are not ISIS – Freedom Convoy supporter to RT

“I was condemned for speaking out,” Sey said of her experience. Her objections to Covid mandates in schools included organizing rallies, attending protests, and speaking out on her personal social media accounts. 

Sey also claimed she was contacted by legal, human resources, and other departments at Levi’s in an attempt to get her to “pipe down,” but refused to stay quiet. 

She said she eventually decided to relocate her family from California to Denver, Colorado so her children could have a “normal childhood.” She faced accusations of being anti-science, racist – she has two black sons – and more after discussing her move from California on Fox News. Sey says she was even asked to do an “apology tour” by Levi’s head of diversity, equity and inclusion, which she refused to do. 

“At one meeting of the executive leadership team, the CEO made an off-hand remark that I was ‘acting like Donald Trump.’ I felt embarrassed, and turned my camera off to collect myself,” Sey said, adding that she was eventually told it was “untenable” to keep her at the company. 

In her Monday post, Sey accused Levi’s of being “held hostage by intolerant ideologies” and not believing in “genuine inclusion or diversity.” 

“I quit so I could be free,” she declared. 

Jennifer Sey’s bio remains up on the Levi’s website at the time of writing, and the company has not commented on her departure. 

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Meet the westerners going child free to 'save the planet'
Meet the westerners going child free to 'save the planet' FEATURE
How Chechen terrorists overran a hospital, murdered dozens and made Russia tremble
How Chechen terrorists overran a hospital, murdered dozens and made Russia tremble FEATURE
Progressive prosecutors: How pupils of US leftwing activists come to power as attorneys
Progressive prosecutors: How pupils of US leftwing activists come to power as attorneys FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies