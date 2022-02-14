Germany reveals end date for most Covid restrictions – reports

A draft plan reportedly shows the government is set to lift safety measures in March

German officials are set to end the majority of remaining government Covid restrictions in March, amid decreasing coronavirus infections, according to a draft plan reported by news agency AFP on Monday.

“Broad restrictions of social, cultural, and economic life should be gradually lifted by the start of spring on March 20, 2022,” the draft document reportedly suggests. It is set to be formally approved by federal and state leaders on Wednesday.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz indicated on Friday that Covid restrictions would begin to be relaxed when the government and federal states meet on February 16, as “the peak of the wave is in sight.” However, at that time he didn’t reveal what date specifically that that might happen.

Scholz said political leaders in the country would follow the guidance of scientists and experts to ensure that they did not jeopardize the progress Germany has made in fighting the pandemic.

The Chancellor’s remarks came days after the head of the German Hospital Association, Gerald Gass, said that he “no longer” expects the Omicron variant to overload the healthcare system.

The federal government in Germany has been weighing imposing a nationwide Covid vaccine mandate but legislation is still being debated by lawmakers. However, the EU Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni recently crushed that idea, claiming there’s no reason anymore for countries to introduce a general Covid vaccine mandate, due to a decrease in deaths and hospitalization across the EU.