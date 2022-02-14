Police shoot knife-wielding man at Paris train station

The incident is not thought to be terror-related and the man was known to police

Police have shot and killed a man at Paris Gare du Nord station on Monday morning after he attacked them with a knife, leaving two officers needing treatment, French Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari stated.

The incident occurred at the station’s “mainline” train tracks, with police officers opening fire multiple times to stop the individual, who was reportedly armed with a 30cm blade that had an anti-police inscription on it, according to BFMTV.

Djebbari confirmed that the “person who attacked them died on the spot” and the police officers were receiving medical care for minor injuries. No members of the public were hurt in the incident.

Speaking to RMC Radio, Djebbari said that authorities don’t believe the incident was terror-related and the individual who was shot was already known to police.

After 7am local time (6am GMT), French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin confirmed an incident had happened after “a police patrol was threatened by an individual armed with a knife.” The French official stated police had acted to remove “any danger for themselves and for the travelers.”