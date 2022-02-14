 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Feb, 2022 09:40
Police shoot knife-wielding man at Paris train station

The incident is not thought to be terror-related and the man was known to police
Gare du Nord station © Getty Images

Police have shot and killed a man at Paris Gare du Nord station on Monday morning after he attacked them with a knife, leaving two officers needing treatment, French Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari stated.

The incident occurred at the station’s “mainline” train tracks, with police officers opening fire multiple times to stop the individual, who was reportedly armed with a 30cm blade that had an anti-police inscription on it, according to BFMTV.

Djebbari confirmed that the “person who attacked them died on the spot” and the police officers were receiving medical care for minor injuries. No members of the public were hurt in the incident.

Speaking to RMC Radio, Djebbari said that authorities don’t believe the incident was terror-related and the individual who was shot was already known to police.

After 7am local time (6am GMT), French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin confirmed an incident had happened after “a police patrol was threatened by an individual armed with a knife.” The French official stated police had acted to remove “any danger for themselves and for the travelers.”

