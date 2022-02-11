 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin to speak with Biden
11 Feb, 2022 21:13
HomeWorld News

‘Biohybrid’ fish built to test synthetic heart cells (VIDEO)

Harvard researchers have created a fish-bot out of lab-grown human heart cells
‘Biohybrid’ fish built to test synthetic heart cells (VIDEO)
© YouTube / Harvard University

Researchers from Harvard and Emory universities in the US have crafted a bionic fish out of two sets of lab-grown heart muscle cells, one set for each side of its flexible tail. When one set of cells contracts, the tail is pulled in one direction, and vice versa for the other set of cells, triggered by the opening of “mechanosensitive protein channels” and a pacemaker-like device that regulates the speed of the contractions.

READ MORE: A human brain can be grown in animals – stem cell biologist 

A video posted to one of Harvard’s YouTube channels on Wednesday shows the “fully autonomous biohybrid fish” in action. The accompanying text explains that engineering tiny fishbots was not an end in itself, but a proof of concept for the next step in eventually developing an artificial human heart.

Equipped with only the most basic equipment, the miniature devices – whose movements were inspired by the zebrafish species – were able to swim for over 100 days and actually got better at the motions the longer they swam, the developers said. Researchers noted that, by the end of the device’s life span, it was moving at a speed similar to that of a real (not bionic) zebrafish.

The team, whose research has been published in the journal Science, said the success of their fish experiment brings them a step further in developing a far more complex artificial heart, and allows researchers to study the mechanics of heart conditions like arrhythmia while they work on building longer-lasting models.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Progressive prosecutors: How pupils of US leftwing activists come to power as attorneys
Progressive prosecutors: How pupils of US leftwing activists come to power as attorneys FEATURE
Reverence and revulsion: The problematic case of Roman Polanski
Reverence and revulsion: The problematic case of Roman Polanski FEATURE
How MMA shaped the remarkable rise of Joe Rogan
How MMA shaped the remarkable rise of Joe Rogan FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies