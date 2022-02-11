 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Feb, 2022 17:12
Patient dies from very rare disease in UK

The deceased is the third person in the country known to have contracted the virus
(FILE PHOTO) © Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) announced the death of a person suffering from Lassa fever on Friday, saying the patient was treated at a Bedfordshire hospital in England before passing away. The illness is extremely rare in the country.

News of the death comes after two people were confirmed to be infected with the Ebola-like virus on Wednesday, having recently returned from West Africa. The person who died was their relative.

“We are contacting the individuals who have had close contact with the cases prior to confirmation of their infection, to provide appropriate assessment, support and advice. The risk to the general public remains very low,” the UKHSA stated. 

A Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust spokesperson said that a robust contact tracing exercise would be launched.

Lassa fever is caused by the Lassa virus and hasn’t been seen in the UK for 13 years. Eight cases of Lassa fever have been detected in the country since 1980.

It is normally contracted by exposure to foods and household items which are contaminated with the urine or feces of infected rats. It can pass from human-to-human through bodily fluids, similar to Ebola.

Symptoms of the illness include weakness, headaches, and vomiting. It can also lead to bleeding from the mouth, gastrointestinal tract, or vagina.

It is understood that some 5,000 people a year die from Lassa fever, although the mortality rate is lower than Ebola.

