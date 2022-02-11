US senator compares Freedom Convoy to Joe Rogan

Ted Cruz said Joe Rogan and Canadian activist truckers were disliked by leftists because they can’t be controlled

Texas Senator Ted Cruz issued a scathing attack on left-wing politicians in the US and Canada, accusing them of “trying to silence” activists who oppose government control and Covid vaccine mandates.

"They don't like Joe Rogan for the same reason they don't like the Canadian truckers – because he’s saying things that they can’t control,” Cruz told Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Thursday. He also condemned what he said were efforts by the White House to “silence” any views that “autocrats didn’t approve.”

The senator’s comments follow an urging from the US to their Canadian counterparts on Thursday to “use federal powers” to stop the truckers who are protesting the Canadian Covid vaccine mandate by blocking the border crossing between the two countries.

Cruz, who was born in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, defended the actions of the Freedom Convoy truckers, calling their actions “powerful” and a reflection of people who are “fed up with these petty, totalitarian government officials” that attempt to “control every aspect of your life.”

The US Department of Homeland Security warned on Wednesday that it could face its own domestic trucker protests around the Super Bowl or President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.

The senator’s defense of individuals who are critical of government actions in the US and Canada comes amid ongoing controversy over Spotify hosting Joe Rogan’s podcast, despite claims he has allowed the spread of Covid misinformation on the show.

Rogan has defended himself, arguing that he is simply trying to hear opinions from “highly credentialed, very intelligent, very accomplished people” that differ from “the mainstream narrative.”



