 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Feb, 2022 14:12
HomeWorld News

Mysterious illness hurts diplomats’ morale – US

‘Havana syndrome’ is making it difficult for the US to recruit diplomats, Foreign Service Association chief says
Mysterious illness hurts diplomats’ morale – US
The US flag flies outside the US Embassy in Havana, Cuba, October 14, 2017 © Getty Images / Gary Hershorn

Morale among American diplomats is low, and Washington is struggling to find people to staff its diplomatic missions abroad, the head of the American Foreign Service Association has warned. The condition responsible is known as ‘Havana syndrome’, an illness that nobody can explain.

“People have suffered real trauma and real injury, and it has dramatically hurt our morale, our readiness, our ability to recruit new members in the foreign service,” American Foreign Service Association (AFSA) chief Eric Rubin recently told a medical symposium in Texas, according to a report in The Guardian on Friday.

“It is getting harder when we recruit people,” Rubin, whose organization represents nearly 17,000 current and former diplomats and foreign aid workers, said. “I’ve had young members of the cohort that’s coming into the foreign service ask me: ‘If I do this, what am I getting into? And is this going to get worse? Is this going to get solved? If I get attacked and if I get injured, who’s gonna be there for me?’”

Biden appoints top official to coordinate ‘Havana syndrome’ probe READ MORE: Biden appoints top official to coordinate ‘Havana syndrome’ probe

However, there is still no evidence that anyone is being actually attacked. First reported in the Cuban capital in 2016, those allegedly affected by Havana syndrome claim to have suffered vertigo, hearing and memory loss, headaches, nausea, and mental fogginess. 

Cases have been reported by diplomats in China, Russia, Tajikistan, Austria, and in several African countries, and possibly in France and Switzerland. All of those affected were American diplomats, intelligence agents, military personnel, and their families.

Some politicians, journalists and intelligence agents have accused America’s adversaries – namely Russia and China – of causing the condition with high-powered sonic weaponry, but failed to provide any evidence to support these claims. 

In one incident in Havana, a US diplomat claimed to have recorded a sonic weapon being used, but researchers later found that the noise he heard was simply crickets chirping. Even the CIA concluded in a report last month that out of 1,000 reported cases of Havana syndrome, none could be linked to a foreign adversary. Foul play was ruled out in most of the 1,000 cases, and while around two dozen may have been linked to malign activity, the agency noted that this could not be proven.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Progressive prosecutors: How pupils of leftwing activists come to power as attorneys
Progressive prosecutors: How pupils of leftwing activists come to power as attorneys FEATURE
Reverence and revulsion: The problematic case of Roman Polanski
Reverence and revulsion: The problematic case of Roman Polanski FEATURE
How MMA shaped the remarkable rise of Joe Rogan
How MMA shaped the remarkable rise of Joe Rogan FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies