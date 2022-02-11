 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Feb, 2022 05:22
Mystery behind XL table at Macron-Putin talks explained

The French president reportedly refused to take a Russian PCR test amid concerns of a DNA leak and had to socially distance
© Sputnik / Presidential Press Service;  RIA-Novosti

“Two sources” in French President Emmanuel Macron’s “entourage” cited by Reuters claim that the reason behind the extra-long table that was used during the French leader’s recent meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin was the former’s refusal to take a Russian Covid-19 test.

The sources told the agency on Thursday that Macron was required to be socially distanced from Putin after he refused a Russian Covid-19 PCR test in Moscow ahead of their Monday meeting.

An extremely long Kremlin table, which seated Macron on one end and Putin on the other, became one of the most talked about moments of the meeting, with many observers questioning why the two leaders were seated so far apart.

While some commentators suggested the seating arrangement was a political statement, it is now being claimed that the table was a consequence of Macron’s reluctance to be tested by Russian doctors.

“We knew very well that meant no handshake and that long table,” said one source to Reuters. “But we could not accept that they get their hands on the president’s DNA.”

During their nearly six-hour meeting, Macron and Putin discussed the crisis in Ukraine and Macron claimed to have received Putin’s guarantee that the situation would not escalate.

Top stories

