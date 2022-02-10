 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Feb, 2022 23:54
HomeWorld News

Fighter jet crashes in Arizona, pilot injured

The mishap took place during a routine training flight, resulting in no injuries on the ground
Fighter jet crashes in Arizona, pilot injured
FILE PHOTO: US fighter jets are seen on a runway at Luke Air Force Base, in Glendale, Arizona. ©  Facebook / Luke AFB, Arizona-56th Fighter Wing

A private military contractor piloting a French-made Mirage F1 fighter jet suffered minor injuries ejecting from the cabin as the aircraft went down in a non-residential area of Arizona on Thursday morning, the US Air Force has revealed.

The incident unfolded around 11 am local time, some 15 miles away from the Luke Air Force Base – home of the Air Education and Training Command (AETC) – west of Phoenix.

“I'm grateful nobody was hurt on the ground and the pilot was safely recovered with only minor injuries,” Brigadier-General Gregory Kreuder said in a statement about the incident.

Contractor pilot dies after Mirage F1 fighter jet crashes outside Nellis Air Force Base near Las Vegas (VIDEOS) READ MORE: Contractor pilot dies after Mirage F1 fighter jet crashes outside Nellis Air Force Base near Las Vegas (VIDEOS)

Local police, firefighters as well as explosive ordnance disposal experts responded to the scene of the crash, suggesting that the fighter may have been armed. 

The French-built fighter and attack plane designed by Dassault Aviation was owned by the Virginia-based government contractor Airborne Tactical Advantage Company (ATAC). Its representatives told local media that the jet was destroyed in the crash.

The F1 was retired from French service in 2014, but a number of US military contractors use it for the rule of the “aggressor squadron” opponent to US Air Force pilots in training exercises.

This is the second Mirage F1 to crash in the western US in less than a year. Last May, a pilot for the Texas-based military contractor Draken US died after his plane crashed in a residential area in northeast Las Vegas, Nevada. Draken subsequently grounded its Mirage F1 fleet for three months to investigate the incident. The flights eventually resumed in August, with Draken saying they were “double-checking and triple-checking everything” but  “have not found anything to be amiss.”

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Reverence and revulsion: The problematic case of Roman Polanski
Reverence and revulsion: The problematic case of Roman Polanski FEATURE
How MMA shaped the remarkable rise of Joe Rogan
How MMA shaped the remarkable rise of Joe Rogan FEATURE
‘They used axes to spare the ammo’: How modern Ukraine's Nazi heroes massacred civilians during WWII
‘They used axes to spare the ammo’: How modern Ukraine's Nazi heroes massacred civilians during WWII FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies