Metropolitan Police commissioner resigns from London's force

Cressida Dick announces resignation, saying Mayor of London "no longer has sufficient confidence" in her leadership

The head of London’s Metropolitan Police force, Commissioner Cressida Dick, has announced her resignation from the post after meeting with the city’s Mayor Sadiq Khan, who she said “no longer has sufficient confidence in my leadership.”

“He has left me no choice but to step aside as Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service,” Dick said in a statement released Thursday evening, adding that she is resigning “with huge sadness.”

The move comes after a series of scandals involving Met Police officers. A recent report by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) revealed multiple incidents of racism, sexism and bullying within the Met’s ranks. The report prompted Khan to subsequently warn Dick that she was “on notice” and the force needed to urgently show it had an effective plan for rooting out a culture of racism, homophobia and misogyny.

"At [Khan's] request, I have agreed to stay on for a short period to ensure the stability of the Met and its leadership while arrangements are made for a transition to a new Commissioner," Dick added in her statement.

The first female head of Scotland Yard, Dick spoke in her statement of the achievements of the force over her almost five year-tenure, while acknowledging that the high-profile murder of Sarah Everard by a then-serving Met officer and “many other awful cases” had “damaged confidence in this fantastic police service.”

“There is much to do – and I know that the Met has turned its full attention to rebuilding public trust and confidence,” she underlined, adding that she is “very optimistic” about the future of both Scotland Yard and London.