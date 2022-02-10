Radicals publish ‘enemy addresses’ map – reports

German right-wing radicals and vaccination opponents have reportedly published a map with personal data of thousands of people and called for a “hunt”

An interactive map showing thousands of addresses of suspected members of Antifa groups has surfaced on the internet, German media outlet RND reported on Thursday. The map was compiled by members of some German far-right extremist and anti-vaxxer groups, it has been reported.

It was accompanied by calls for violence since the website where it was published stated that the “hunters” would now themselves be “hunted.” The map included 24,000 pieces of personal data, including names, addresses, and other contact details of those whom its authors designated as “enemies.”

The addresses were located not only in Germany but also Austria and Denmark. However, the ‘enemies list’, which was this time used by some supposedly radical anti-vaxxers and right-wing extremists had little to do with Antifa groups, according to RND.

Instead, it appeared to be a customer database of an online shop selling punk music CDs and clothing, which was hacked back in 2015, the media said. The database has repeatedly surfaced on the internet as various far-right radicals have claimed it to be linked to Antifa groups.

Similar data was on an ‘enemy list’ published by the infamous Nordkreuz group of far-right sympathizers that included former soldiers and even members of the German elite KSK Special Forces unit, RND said. The group was preparing for the supposedly inevitable German statehood collapse and planned to assassinate politicians and public figures defending liberal refugee policy. The group was discovered by the police back in 2017.

The same list was also apparently used by another far-right group, Revolution Chemnitz, which was dissolved in 2018. Now, the map has been shared in several anti-vaccination groups on Telegram, RND reports.

The development has already drawn the attention of the German security forces. “We have known of these lists for years, and some new ones are being added,” said Stephan Kramer, the head of the regional office of the German domestic security agency – the BfV – in the state of Thuringia.

“New right-wingers and anti-vaccination activists openly call on Telegram and other social media to compile new lists of political opponents,” he added while describing it as an “intimidation” strategy employed both by right-wing and left-wing radicals.

“Anyone who faces intimidation should contact security authorities and make this public,” Kramer said, adding that the authorities would “track down those responsible and hold them accountable.”