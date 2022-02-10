EU nation bordering Russia readies police amid undisclosed threat

The information about the nature of the risk Finland faces has been classified

Finnish authorities have “increased police preparedness” over concerns about a “potential threat,” according to a statement released to the media on Thursday.

Despite revealing that officials had stepped up their readiness in response to fears around the reported risk, they did not specify the nature of the threat or what steps had been taken to prepare, claiming the information is currently classified.

For the time being, police stated that they will continue to operate as normal, but urged their own staff and citizens to be cautious to ensure their safety “in all situations.”

The latest threat assessment released by the Finnish Security and Intelligence Service warned that the risk “of extreme right-wing terrorism has grown,” and the “foreign terrorist fighter phenomenon has increased.” The current threat of terrorism in Finland is at an elevated level of two on a four-point scale.

In August 2017, Finland was hit by a terrorist incident when two individuals were killed and several others stabbed in central Turku by a man who reportedly identified as an ISIS soldier. An investigation later found he had passed ISIS propaganda and he was sentenced to life imprisonment for the attack.

The increased preparedness of Finland’s police comes after a representative from the Finnish National Defence University stated the country has “enhanced” its military readiness amid tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Colonel Petteri Kajanmaa, head of the warfare department, claimed the military had taken steps to bolster its forces over the “unstable” situation “in nearby areas,” citing the situation in the Baltic Sea region.