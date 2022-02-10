 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Feb, 2022 00:35
HomeWorld News

Texas probes shutdown of ‘Freedom Convoy’ fundraiser

The state’s AG said the crowdfunding platform engaged in “deceitful action” after it froze donations to vaccine mandate protesters in Canada
Texas probes shutdown of ‘Freedom Convoy’ fundraiser
An anti-vaccine mandate protester with the 'Freedom Convoy' attaches a flag to the top of a truck outside Parliament Hill, Ottawa, Canada, February 7, 2022. ©  AP / The Canadian Press / Justin Tang

The Texas state government has opened an investigation into crowdfunding platform GoFundMe after the site shut down a campaign on behalf of Canadian truckers in the “Freedom Convoy,” a large anti-vaccination mandate protest staged primarily in Ottawa.

The state’s Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the move on Wednesday, saying he would act to “protect Texas consumers” and “get to the bottom of this deceitful action” following the platform’s decision to cancel the Freedom Convoy fund drive.

“GoFundMe’s response to an anti-mandate, pro-liberty movement should ring alarm bells to anyone using the donation platform and, more broadly, any American wanting to protect their constitutional rights,” he said, arguing that Texans deserve to “know where their hard-earned money is going, rather than allowing GoFundMe to divert money to another cause” without their consent.

The site halted donations after “multiple discussions with local law enforcement” and “reports of violence and other unlawful activity” at the trucker-led protest against Covid-19 vaccine mandates. Demonstrators have camped out in the Canadian capital, Ottawa, for over a week – what GoFundMe has described as an “occupation.” By the time the campaign shut down, it had raised more than $8 million.

However, while the platform initially said it would issue refunds to donors only if they explicitly requested it – noting that it would otherwise send the money to charities approved by itself and the Freedom Convoy organizers – it has since reversed course. Earlier this week, GoFundMe issued an update stating that, “due to donor feedback,” refunds would instead be processed automatically.

Two other states have also vowed to launch similar probes. Missouri AG Eric Schmitt told Fox News on Wednesday that his office would investigate “GoFundMe’s actions to silence the Freedom Convoy,” adding “I will not stand by and allow these big tech firms to perniciously cancel or stifle speech they disagree with.” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, meanwhile, previously said that his state would look into the canceled fund drive, accusing GoFundMe of “deceptive practices.”

READ MORE: GoFundMe walks back ‘Freedom Convoy’ plans

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How MMA shaped the remarkable rise of Joe Rogan
How MMA shaped the remarkable rise of Joe Rogan FEATURE
‘They used axes to spare the ammo’: How modern Ukraine's Nazi heroes massacred civilians during WWII
‘They used axes to spare the ammo’: How modern Ukraine's Nazi heroes massacred civilians during WWII FEATURE
How Israel lobby groups in the US try to derail Iran nuclear agreement
How Israel lobby groups in the US try to derail Iran nuclear agreement FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies