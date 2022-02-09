 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Feb, 2022 16:51
HomeWorld News

Greenpeace chief lands top job in govt of EU state

American Jennifer Morgan has been appointed Germany’s international climate envoy
Greenpeace chief lands top job in govt of EU state
US climate activist Jennifer Morgan (L) and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock give a joint press conference on February 9, 2022 in Berlin, Germany © Photo by John MacDougall - Pool/Getty Images

Greenpeace chief Jennifer Morgan has been named Germany’s new special envoy for international climate policy by Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, a Green Party leader in the coalition government.

“I feel honored by the trust you put in me and I take on this important role with pleasure and determination. We are at a crossroads,” Morgan said of the appointment on Wednesday, reportedly speaking in fluent German.

The American told reporters that she would bring her years of experience in the climate movement as well as in think tanks into politics and help Germany achieve its green goals.

“The effects of the climate crisis are being felt everywhere – people and nature are suffering,” she added.

Brussels is slated to be Morgan’s first foreign trip, followed by a visit to Paris. She will take up her new role from March 1 after she relinquishes her position at Greenpeace. 

‘They used axes to spare the ammo’: How modern Ukraine's Nazi heroes massacred civilians during WWII
Read more
‘They used axes to spare the ammo’: How modern Ukraine's Nazi heroes massacred civilians during WWII

“Germany has built itself a role-model image internationally with its decision to exit coal and nuclear, and its intensive investments in renewable energy and hydrogen. The energy transition is Germany’s soft power. And we will pursue this actively,” said Morgan.

Speaking alongside her, Baerbock described the appointment as a “dream,” saying it would provide a huge boost to Germany’s climate change efforts.

Germany’s traffic-light coalition – a reference to the three party colors – is pursuing an ambitious climate-change agenda, which coincides with its presidency of the G7 nations this year. They intend to roll out international climate policies including the world’s first carbon border tariff.

Both Greenpeace and Germany’s Green Party have their roots in the anti-nuclear movement of the 1970s and ’80s.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How MMA shaped the remarkable rise of Joe Rogan
How MMA shaped the remarkable rise of Joe Rogan FEATURE
‘They used axes to spare the ammo’: How modern Ukraine's Nazi heroes massacred civilians during WWII
‘They used axes to spare the ammo’: How modern Ukraine's Nazi heroes massacred civilians during WWII FEATURE
How Israel lobby groups in the US try to derail Iran nuclear agreement
How Israel lobby groups in the US try to derail Iran nuclear agreement FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies