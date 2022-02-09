81-year-old European monarch tests positive for Covid

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark is currently isolating

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Danish royal family announced that Queen Margrethe II had tested positive for Covid the day before.

While the monarch is “displaying only mild symptoms,” the royal court said that she has canceled a planned holiday to Norway and is isolating in Christian IX’s Palace at Amalienborg, as per the country’s public health guidelines.

While fully vaccinated against Covid, the Queen’s advanced age puts her in the at-risk category from the virus.

The Covid pandemic has repeatedly disrupted public celebrations for the Danish monarch over the past few years. In 2020, events to mark her 80th birthday were canceled due to the virus and, in 2021, two days of festivities to commemorate her 50th anniversary on the throne had to be postponed.

Since the start of the pandemic, Denmark has recorded over two million confirmed cases of Covid, with more than 3,900 fatalities from the virus. As of the end of January, over 13 million doses of a Covid vaccine had been administered in the country.