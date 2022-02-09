Notorious ‘morgue monster’ to be charged with more crimes – media

David Fuller is serving a life sentence for killing two women & abusing bodies in morgues

David Fuller, who was jailed for life last year for killing two young women in 1987 and abusing more than 100 bodies in several English morgues, could be charged with new crimes this week, the Sun reported on Tuesday.

“It was always expected that there would be more,” the paper quoted a source as saying. “Detectives have worked tirelessly to identify victims and hope to get justice for their families.”

The paper said investigators have received hundreds of calls from relatives of people in morgues where Fuller worked as an electrician.

Dubbed ‘the morgue monster’ by British media, Fuller was sentenced to life behind bars in December after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting and strangling two women in separate 1987 attacks in Kent.

He also pleaded guilty to abusing the bodies of at least 102 victims in Kent and Sussex, whose ages ranged from nine to 100. He kept records of the crimes on his computer.

Police linked Fuller to the murders in 2020 after genetic material found at the crime scenes was matched with his DNA.