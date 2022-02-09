 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Feb, 2022 09:39
HomeWorld News

University to pay $243mn to victims of alleged sex abuse by gynecologist

Hundreds of US women accuse a former doctor of groping them during checkups
University to pay $243mn to victims of alleged sex abuse by gynecologist
Former UCLA gynecologist James Heaps appears in Los Angeles Superior Court, June 2019. © Al Seib/Los Angeles Times/AP

The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) has agreed to pay $243.6 million to 203 women who alleged that the university’s former gynecologist-oncologist, Dr. James Heaps, sexually abused them during vaginal and breast exams. The settlement was announced on Tuesday. 

Heaps, who denies the allegations, was a faculty member at the David Geffen School of Medicine and carried out medical examinations at UCLA Health. His involvement with UCLA in various roles spanned 1983 to 2018. In a statement to the media, the university called Heaps’ alleged conduct “reprehensible.” 

“We admire the courage of the plaintiffs in coming forward and appreciate plaintiffs’ counsel’s commitment to resolving the claims,” UCLA Health said. 

“The idea that for 30 years he preyed on these women who were incredibly vulnerable – it shocks the conscience,” the plaintiffs’ co-counsel John Manly said. 

Australian Parliament apologizes to victims of rape and bullying
Read more
Australian Parliament apologizes to victims of rape and bullying

Leonard Levine, Heaps’ lawyer, reiterated that his client “has adamantly denied engaging in any of the conduct he has been accused of.” He added that Heaps remains confident he will be “totally exonerated” in court. 

Heaps currently awaits a criminal trial on charges of 21 felony counts of sexual abuse. 

In 2020, UCLA had already agreed to a $73 million class action settlement, paying out between $2,500 and $250,000 to Heaps’ former patients. 

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Israel lobby groups in the US try to derail Iran nuclear agreement
How Israel lobby groups in the US try to derail Iran nuclear agreement FEATURE
The Great Slaughter: A forgotten genocide of WWII
The Great Slaughter: A forgotten genocide of WWII FEATURE
‘You live like an animal’: Why can't the world win the fight against FGM?
‘You live like an animal’: Why can't the world win the fight against FGM? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies