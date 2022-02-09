 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Feb, 2022 07:08
HomeWorld News

New AI-controlled device helps paralyzed people move

Patients with spinal-cord injuries were able to walk, cycle and swim again
New AI-controlled device helps paralyzed people move
Shot of an empty wheelchair in hospital hallway © Getty Images / Luis Alvarez

Three patients completely paralyzed from the waist down due to irreparable damage to their spinal cords regained the ability to move again with the help of a new nerve-stimulating device.

Scientists from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne reported on Monday that three men aged 29, 32 and 41, paralyzed after biking accidents, were able to take their first steps within a single day after the device was implanted. 

In the following months, they were able to engage in more advanced physical activity, using the remotely controlled device that is tailored specifically to each patient and based on artificial intelligence algorithms. The results of this study were published in Nature magazine. 

“Within a single day, activity-specific stimulation programs enabled these three individuals to stand, walk, cycle, swim and control trunk movements. Neurorehabilitation mediated sufficient improvement to restore these activities in community settings, opening a realistic path to support everyday mobility… in people with SCI (spinal-cord injury),” the article claimed. 

Paralyzed mice move in world-first experiment
Read more
Paralyzed mice move in world-first experiment

Gregoire Courtine and Jocelyne Bloch, leaders of the research team, have also helped establish a technology company to develop commercial production of the device. They expect to launch a large-scale trial involving up to 100 patients within a year, Reuters reported. 

People with a complete spinal-cord injury become paralyzed because signals from their brains cannot reach their limbs. There is no existing method to allow the spine to be healed, but in order to help such patients, scientists tried to use implanted devices that stimulate nerves with the help of electrical fields.

The Swiss scientists modified this approach, using a specific electrode positioning, allowing electric signals to target very specific spinal-cord regions, and then developed AI-algorithms to quickly adapt these signals to activity-specific programs, such as standing up or cycling, reproducing natural activation of the corresponding neurons.

The patients were able to perform individual activities but their muscles were still weak from disuse, and they needed help to bear weight. The scientists also warned that the patients working with their technology did not regain the ability to move naturally, although with sufficient training their movements can become more fluid and accurate.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Israel lobby groups in the US try to derail Iran nuclear agreement
How Israel lobby groups in the US try to derail Iran nuclear agreement FEATURE
The Great Slaughter: A forgotten genocide of WWII
The Great Slaughter: A forgotten genocide of WWII FEATURE
‘You live like an animal’: Why can't the world win the fight against FGM?
‘You live like an animal’: Why can't the world win the fight against FGM? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies