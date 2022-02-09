 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Feb, 2022 05:32
HomeWorld News

Protesters arrested trying to pass parliament barricade

Demonstrators called for the resignation of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern while protesting against Covid-19 restrictions
Protesters arrested trying to pass parliament barricade
Police watch as protesters occupy the grounds around the parliament building in Wellington on February 9, 2022 © AFP / Marty Melville

At least two people were arrested in Wellington, New Zealand on Wednesday after Covid-19 mandate protesters allegedly tried to get past a police barricade outside parliament.

According to local reports, demonstrators tried to walk past the police barricade and onto the steps of parliament at around 3pm, prompting officers to detain at least two people.

Videos of the incident showed a wall of police officers attempting to keep the protesters away from parliament as reinforcements ran to bulk up the barricade. Footage showed one man in sunglasses, shorts, and flip-flops being walked away in handcuffs.

The protesters called for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to step down from her position, while she attempted to minimize the incident in response. Ardern told Newstalk ZB, “I've seen a range of protests over my time and this is certainly not large in scale.”

Canada’s truck protest mimicked by another nation (VIDEO) READ MORE: Canada’s truck protest mimicked by another nation (VIDEO)

The prime minister also said the demonstration was “not representative of the vast majority of New Zealanders.”

The country currently requires workers in certain sectors – including health, education, defense, and emergency services – to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19. The government has also made booster vaccines mandatory and requires New Zealanders to wear medical-grade face masks in indoor public settings.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Israel lobby groups in the US try to derail Iran nuclear agreement
How Israel lobby groups in the US try to derail Iran nuclear agreement FEATURE
The Great Slaughter: A forgotten genocide of WWII
The Great Slaughter: A forgotten genocide of WWII FEATURE
‘You live like an animal’: Why can't the world win the fight against FGM?
‘You live like an animal’: Why can't the world win the fight against FGM? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies