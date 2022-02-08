 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Feb, 2022 18:48
HomeWorld News

Johnson & Johnson stops Covid-19 vaccine production – NYT

Johnson & Johnson has quietly paused production of its Covid vaccine, according to a media report
Johnson & Johnson stops Covid-19 vaccine production – NYT
©  Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

US multinational Johnson & Johnson suspended production of its Covid-19 vaccine late last year amid a massive push by the federal government and health officials to promote getting inoculated, The New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the situation. 

The pause in production is reportedly temporary, but the one plant producing the vaccine in the Dutch city of Leiden has apparently shifted its focus to producing a potentially more profitable vaccine for an unrelated virus. 

It’s unclear if the production pause has affected the availability of the single-jab Covid vaccine, as the company has a stockpile of doses. However, one person familiar with the situation says the suspension could mean a reduction in output of a few hundred million doses. The plant is expected to produce more after a few months’ break. Other facilities are awaiting regulatory approval or to actually be up and running to produce the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to the NYT report. 

READ MORE: Canada-US bridge blocked by Freedom Convoy (VIDEOS)

Organizations that distribute the vaccine worldwide told the NYT they were unaware of the production pause, with some expressing concern about the timing. 

“This is not the time to be switching production lines of anything, when the lives of people across the developing world hang in the balance,” Dr. Ayoade Alakija, co-head of African Union vaccine distribution.

Unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, Johnson & Johnson’s offering requires only a single shot for the initial inoculation, while the others are delivered via two shots.

The company reported $2.39 billion in sales from the Covid jab for 2021 and has forecast an increase to $3.5 billion for 2022. 

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Israel lobby groups in the US try to derail Iran nuclear agreement
How Israel lobby groups in the US try to derail Iran nuclear agreement FEATURE
The Great Slaughter: A forgotten genocide of WWII
The Great Slaughter: A forgotten genocide of WWII FEATURE
‘You live like an animal’: Why can't the world win the fight against FGM?
‘You live like an animal’: Why can't the world win the fight against FGM? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies