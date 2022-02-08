 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Feb, 2022 15:04
HomeWorld News

German state-owned broadcaster drops staffers after antisemitism probe

Five Deutsche Welle personnel were fired, though the investigation found no “structural” issue with antisemitism
German state-owned broadcaster drops staffers after antisemitism probe
©  Oliver Berg/picture alliance via Getty Images

Deutsche Welle, Germany’s public broadcaster, announced this week that five staff members had been let go after a probe which looked into antisemitic comments made on and off the job, and also examined its recruiting processes, as well as the diversity of guest speakers. 

Besides the five staffers, four of whom worked at the Arabic desk, some freelancers for the outlet have also been terminated, and the investigation is ongoing.

So far, it has not uncovered evidence of a systematic problem at the public broadcaster, which receives hundreds of millions in federal funds every year. 

READ MORE: Berlin slams Russian decision to shut down German state media

Individual instances of antisemitism include one journalist referring to Israel as a “cancer,” according to Bild newspaper, and a recruiter comparing Jewish people to “ants,” and even Holocaust denial, according to the investigative report from Süddeutsche Zeitung (SZ) that helped kick off the internal investigation.

The probe began in December and was conducted by independent investigators. Only publicly available information like social media posts was analyzed for it.

The company also announced that it would be providing staff members and business partners with “detailed guidelines” on what defines antisemitism, and there will be “additional hires” for the Israel correspondence office. 

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Israel lobby groups in the US try to derail Iran nuclear agreement
How Israel lobby groups in the US try to derail Iran nuclear agreement FEATURE
The Great Slaughter: A forgotten genocide of WWII
The Great Slaughter: A forgotten genocide of WWII FEATURE
‘You live like an animal’: Why can't the world win the fight against FGM?
‘You live like an animal’: Why can't the world win the fight against FGM? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies