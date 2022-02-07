Downing Street aide exodus continues

Senior adviser Henry Newman, said to be a close friend of the PM’s wife, will move to the Levelling Up department

On Monday, the prime minister’s office confirmed that Henry Newman, a senior adviser within Downing Street, had left his role. He becomes the sixth aide to leave Downing Street since Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed to act following Sue Gray’s damning report into conduct within No. 10.

Speaking to the media, a Downing Street spokesman confirmed the departure. “It was a mutually agreed decision with the prime minister for him to go to the Department for Levelling Up, which is obviously a vitally important department, where he will be able to provide advice to Michael Gove.”

The spokesman said that there would be recruitment announcements and more changes in the coming days, noting forthcoming hires for a new permanent secretary and a new principal private secretary.

The departing adviser was a former protege of Michael Gove and worked on Dominic Cummings’ Vote Leave campaign.

Newman is also reportedly a close friend of Johnson’s wife Carrie, who was targeted by Tory peer Lord Michael Ashcroft in a serialized biography on Sunday. Ashcroft claimed Carrie had prevented the PM from becoming a great leader and suggested she didn’t have many friends.

Downing Street has been a hive of activity since Sue Gray’s Partygate report was published last week. It suggested there was a culture of serious misconduct within Downing Street, and Johnson vowed to improve the workings of No.10.

Five aides resigned last week. Policy chief and long-term adviser Munira Mirza started the exodus on Thursday, claiming that she did not agree with Johnson’s assertion that Labour leader Keir Starmer failed to prosecute deceased child sex offender Jimmy Savile when he led the Crown Prosecution Service.