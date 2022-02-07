 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Feb, 2022 14:52
HomeWorld News

Criticism of PM’s wife is ‘sexist’ – health secretary

Ex-Tory politician claimed Carrie Johnson is the reason her husband failed “to become a great prime minister”
Criticism of PM’s wife is ‘sexist’ – health secretary
Carrie Johnson greets her husband Boris Johnson (FILE PHOTO) © Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

The UK Health Secretary blasted former Conservative party politician Lord Michael Ashcroft as misogynistic and “sexist” on Monday over claims that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s wife had too much sway and had prevented him from becoming a great leader. 

Ashcroft’s comments were made in a serialized biography in The Daily Mail on Saturday. 

Ashcroft’s column claimed that Johnson had long been a lonely figure until he met Carrie, but she made it even worse, isolating him from his children. He also inferred that Carrie is short on friends too and has negatively impacted the PM’s leadership capabilities. 

Ancient ‘supermountains’ fast-tracked evolution of life – study
Read more
Ancient ‘supermountains’ fast-tracked evolution of life – study

Speaking to SkyNews, Javid labeled the claims as “sexist, undignified and unfair” and stated that the partners of politicians should be “off-limits” to such criticism. 

“Why would you go after, attack the partners of politicians? By all means go after the politicians, but why their wives, their husbands, their partners?” he asked. 

“This is just about going after an individual… I actually do think there is sexism involved in this,” Javid continued, adding, “And I just think doing this, in this case going after Carrie Johnson, is undignified, is unfair, and it is just wrong.”

A spokesperson for Boris Johnson’s wife said that Ashcroft’s comments were “just the latest attempt by bitter ex-officials” to discredit her and insisted that the PM’s wife has “no role in the government.” 

It has previously been alleged that Carrie insisted on the costly redecoration of the No. 10 flat where they live and pushed the PM to evacuate animals from the Nowzad charity from Kabul following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. 

Carrie had previously worked for the Conservative Party as a press officer and as an adviser to the then-Culture Secretary John Whittingdale and Javid when he was at the communities department. Currently, Carrie Johnson works for a conservation group. 

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

The Great Slaughter: A forgotten genocide of WWII
The Great Slaughter: A forgotten genocide of WWII FEATURE
‘You live like an animal’: Why can't the world win the fight against FGM?
‘You live like an animal’: Why can't the world win the fight against FGM? FEATURE
‘Nothing is black & white, there’s ambiguity’ – In From the Cold actor on what she likes about the series
‘Nothing is black & white, there’s ambiguity’ – In From the Cold actor on what she likes about the series FEATUREExclusive
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies