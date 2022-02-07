 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Feb, 2022 12:24
HomeWorld News

Iran divulges red line for revival of nuclear deal

Eight rounds of talks have so far failed to bring back the 2015 agreement
Iran divulges red line for revival of nuclear deal
Reactor building at Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant. © IIPA / Getty Images

Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called on the US to fully remove sanctions imposed against Tehran, describing it on Monday as a “red line” for their nuclear negotiator. Talks between Tehran and Western powers are set to resume shortly.

The Islamic republic’s foreign ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh has dismissed America’s concerns at apparent slow progress by claiming US officials have to make a “political decision” about sanctions if they wish to “reach a deal quickly.”

While talks paused on January 28, allowing both sides to return to their nations to discuss the situation with their respective governments, Iran’s lead nuclear negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, is set to return to Vienna on Tuesday.

Eight rounds of indirect discussions between Iran and America have failed to secure an agreement. Tehran has remained firm that the US must remove sanctions imposed under the Trump administration before Iranian officials would consider returning to the terms of the 2015 nuclear pact.

Biden grants nuclear sanctions relief to Iran
Read more
Biden grants nuclear sanctions relief to Iran

The announcement of Iran’s “red line” comes days after US President Joe Biden’s administration stated that it was reintroducing sanctions waivers, allowing the Middle Eastern country to allow international nuclear cooperation on projects.

While the Biden administration’s move was described as a “good” step forward but “insufficient” by Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, with spokesperson Khatibzadeh having also highlighted how America’s action “has no impact on Iran’s economic situation.”

The 2015 deal fell apart in 2018 when then-US President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal and imposed further sanctions on Iran. As Western nations seek to revive the agreement, Iran has been clear that America must instantly remove all of the Trump administration sanctions, while the US has said it will do so only when Tehran has returned to the terms of the nuclear pact.Collapse

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

‘You live like an animal’: Why can't the world win the fight against FGM?
‘You live like an animal’: Why can't the world win the fight against FGM? FEATURE
‘Nothing is black & white, there’s ambiguity’ – In From the Cold actor on what she likes about the series
‘Nothing is black & white, there’s ambiguity’ – In From the Cold actor on what she likes about the series FEATUREExclusive
‘Without Russia, we won't stop a full-on Ukrainian offensive’: What people in Donbass say about the ongoing military crisis
‘Without Russia, we won't stop a full-on Ukrainian offensive’: What people in Donbass say about the ongoing military crisis ExclusiveFEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies