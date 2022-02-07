 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
How truckers’ protests triggered ‘state of emergency’ in Ottawa

The city’s mayor has described the action as a “threat to the safety and security of residents”
How truckers’ protests triggered ‘state of emergency’ in Ottawa
A protester chants in front of the Parliament hill as thousands of truck drivers protest against vaccine mandates in the trucking industry in Ottawa, Canada on January 31, 2022. © Getty Images / Amru Salahuddien

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson declared a state of emergency in Canada’s capital on Sunday following ten consecutive days of trucker protests against Covid vaccine mandates in the downtown part of the city. He stated the demonstration was a threat to people’s security, as large trucks have blocked the downtown area. The government isn’t planning to give in to the truckers’ demands, which began with wanting exemptions from mandatory vaccinations but have now expanded to calls for the PM to step down.

Top stories

